NCT Member Johnny To Take A Temporary Hiatus Due To Health Reasons? Agency Reacts

NCT member Johnny Suh recently sustained an injury while practicing for his performance. The incident occurred during a filming session on June 11. The singer-rapper accidentally collided his right shoulder with the studio door, resulting in an injury that required immediate medical attention.

Recently, his agency SM Entertainment issued a statement on the same. They revealed that Johnny immediately went through a medical examination and found out that he had sustained a fracture in his right clavicle, also known as the collarbone. The medical professionals recommended that he should wear a brace to stabilise the affected area and minimise movement, thereby facilitating a smoother recovery process.

"While filming content last night on June 11, Johnny bumped his right shoulder against the studio door and sustained an injury. And he was immediately moved to the hospital to receive first aid and a thorough medical examination. According to the results, his right clavicle (collarbone) is fractured. And he received medical advice that he should wear a brace to secure the relevant area and to minimize movement until recovery," the statement read.

NCT Johnny to take temporary hiatus

(Johnny sustained a fracture in his collarbone | Image: Johnny Suh/Instagram)

Due to the injury, NCT member Johnny will temporarily halt all his scheduled activities to prioritize his treatment and recovery. The agency shared that this decision has been made to ensure that he receives the necessary care and can fully focus on his rehabilitation. Until the K-pop idol gets better, SM Entertainment will closely monitor his progress and provide updates regarding his return to scheduled activities at a later date.

Additionally, the agency also expressed sincere apologies to fans for the sudden news. They reassured fans that Johnny's health and well-being are their top priority, and they will spare no effort in supporting his treatment and recovery. The agency also extended their gratitude to fans for their continuous support and understanding during this time.