NewJeans' 'OMG' Debuts On Hot 100; K-Pop Group Becomes Fastest To Chart Multiple Entries

NewJeans continues to rule the charts as its winter single 'OMG' has been garnering lots of love and positive feedback from the audience. According to Billboard's official Twitter handle, the title song from 'OMG' made its way to the 91st spot on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. Notably, the song 'Ditto' from the single 'OMG' which released earlier was in 96th position on Billboard's 'Hot 100'.

The development is being seen as a remarkable achievement as it is not easy for a song to enter the 'Hot 100. Thus, with such an achievement, NewJeans proved that they are one of the finest girl groups of the 4th generation.

NewJeans' achievements

'Ditto' has become a chartbuster song and is quite popular among the masses. It didn't just make it to Billboard but also ranked on the UK's Official Singles Chart 'Top 100' for two weeks. 'Ditto' is a great composition in the genre of 'Baltimore club dance music' and the 'NewJeans' touch with repetitive hooks makes it even better.

It is believed that NewJeans will soon match the popularity of BTS and BLACKPINK. A researcher at Hi Investment & Securities, informed, “The growth of NewJeans shows the growth pattern of BLACKPINK in a compact way in the past. Considering that they are under the umbrella of Hive, which has frequent artist activities and has overwhelming capabilities in monetizing indirect sales, it is highly likely to show growth beyond BLACKPINK.”

NewJeans' brand reputation

NewJeans' regular efforts to rule the music industry have raised netizens' expectations of the girl gang. As per the results of the idol group brand reputation 2023 January big data declared by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on January 23rd, NewJeans is in first place, BTS is in second, and BLACKPINK is in third. The reports said that "NewJeans had a high level of 'record breakthrough' in link analysis, and in keyword analysis."