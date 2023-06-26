Offset, Quavo Pay Tribute To Late Migos Member Takeoff At BET Awards

The BET Awards took place on Sunday night at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. In a surprising turn of events, Migos members Offfset and Quavo came on stage to deliver a special performance. The two rappers paid tribute to their fellow group member, Takeoff.

3 things you need to know

The BET Awards celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

Offfset, Quavo and Takeoff are blood relatives. While Quavo and Offset are cousins, Takeoff was their nephew.

Their group, Migos, was founded in 2008.

Offfset and Quavo perform Bad and Boujee

The stage background featured a space shuttle that was about to launch as Offset and Quavo made their entry on stage. This was followed by a picture of Takeoff on-screen. The duo performed songs like Hotel Lobby and Bad and Boujee. This was their first performance together since Takeoff's passing. Offset and Quavo haven't shared the stage together in at least a year.

Quavo and Offset reunite at the #BETAwards for a performance honoring the late Takeoff: pic.twitter.com/3MWgL6XrqI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

Aftermath of Takeoff's death

Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1, 2022 while leaving a private party at a Houston bowling alley. According to the police, there was a fight over a "lucrative" game of dice, but Takeoff was "just an innocent bystander" and not a participant in the game. His mother is currently suing the bowling alley. The trio had been informally split up for a while at the time of Takeoff's passing. Quavo and Takeoff had even released a duet album without their third member and hinted that they wouldn't be reuniting.

Quavo and Offset both paid homage to Takeoff on their own while appearing to be cut off from one another. Offset had been preparing his solo album, which he delayed in the aftermath of Takeoff's passing. However, even during this time, fans were unaware of the band's current situation. The BET performance seems like a step toward the two artists resolving their personal issues.