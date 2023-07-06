Oldboy Actress Yoon Jin Seo Announces Pregnancy Six Years After Marriage

Actress Yoon Jin Seo, who is popular for her role in Park Chan Wook's Korean cult film Oldboy (2003), announced her pregnancy on social media. Jin Seo shared that she is three months pregnant as she talked about embracing a comfortable wardrobe, consisting mostly of dresses.



3 things you need to know

Yoon Jin Seo tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in April 2017.

This will be the couple's first child together.

Yoon Jin Seo made her acting debut with Bus Stop in 2001 but rose to fame with her role in Oldboy.



Yoon Jin Seo, husband are expecting their first child



Jin Seo and her non-celebrity boyfriend have been married for over six years. Now, they are all set to welcome their first child. Jin Seo announced the news on Instagram and talked about embracing dresses to feel comfortable in her growing body. In the picture, she was seen poing underneath a tree with vast skies visible in the background. He also cradled her baby bump in the photo in which wore a black dress.

(Yoon Jin Seo tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfreind in 2017 | Image: Instagram)





Yoon Jin Seo is three months pregnant

The actress shared the news on Instagram three months into her maternity period. She said she is revisiting her closet and digging and trying dresses during this phase in her life. It has been three months.



"I think I'll be wearing a lot of dresses for a while. It was my favorite clothes when I was a kid, but I started changing them to something more comfortable than my favorite, and I ended up wearing a lot of pants. I'm going to find more likes until the baby comes out. And I'm trying to live doing it together," she captioned her post.

