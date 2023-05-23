Last Updated:

Oldboy To Parasite, Every Korean Film To Win At Cannes

The Korean films Cobweb, Hopeless, Project Silence, Sleep and In Our Day are screening at Cannes, this year. A look at previous Korean winners at the festival.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
Korean Films
1/10
Image: IMDb

The Korean films Cobweb, Hopeless, Project Silence, Sleep and In Our Day are screening at Cannes, this year. Here’s a look at the Korean movies who have previously won accolades at the film festival. 

Korean Films
2/10
Image: IMDb

First ever Korean movie to premiere at Cannes was Lee Doo-young’s Spinning the Tales of Cruelty Toward Women. The black-and-white film was screened at the festival in 1984. 

 

Korean Films
3/10
Image: IMDb

However, the first film to brought home a Cannes award was Chihwaseon, also known as Painted Fire. Im Kwon-taek won the best director award for this film. 

Korean Films
4/10
Image: IMDb

Park Chan-wook's Oldboy premiered at Cannes in 2004. It won the Grand Prix, the second-highest honor at Cannes.

Korean Films
5/10
Image: IMDb

Korean star Jeon Do-yeon bagged the best actress award for her performance in Secret Sunshine at 2007 Cannes. 

Korean Films
6/10
Image: IMDb

Park Chan-wook's horror thriller Thirst won the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2009. 

Korean Films
7/10
Image: IMDb

Poetry took home the best screenplay award at the Cannes film festival in the year 2010. 

Korean Films
8/10
Image: IMDb

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite made history by becoming the first Korean film to win the highest honour at Cannes. The movie won Palme d’Or in the year 2019. 

Korean Films
9/10
Image: IMDb

Song Kang-ho bagged the best actor award for the film Broker in the year 2022. 

Korean Films
10/10
Image: IMDb

The same year, director of Decision To Leave Park Chan-wook was chosen as the best director at the Cannes Film Festival. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sherlock Holmes Day: Robert Downey Jr, Henry Cavill, celebs who played iconic detective

Sherlock Holmes Day: Robert Downey Jr, Henry Cavill, celebs who played iconic detective
Jr NTR Birthday: These actresses debuted in Telugu cinema opposite RRR star

Jr NTR Birthday: These actresses debuted in Telugu cinema opposite RRR star
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com