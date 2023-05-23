Oldboy To Parasite, Every Korean Film To Win At Cannes

Quick links:
The Korean films Cobweb, Hopeless, Project Silence, Sleep and In Our Day are screening at Cannes, this year. Here’s a look at the Korean movies who have previously won accolades at the film festival.
First ever Korean movie to premiere at Cannes was Lee Doo-young’s Spinning the Tales of Cruelty Toward Women. The black-and-white film was screened at the festival in 1984.
However, the first film to brought home a Cannes award was Chihwaseon, also known as Painted Fire. Im Kwon-taek won the best director award for this film.
Park Chan-wook's Oldboy premiered at Cannes in 2004. It won the Grand Prix, the second-highest honor at Cannes.
Korean star Jeon Do-yeon bagged the best actress award for her performance in Secret Sunshine at 2007 Cannes.
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite made history by becoming the first Korean film to win the highest honour at Cannes. The movie won Palme d’Or in the year 2019.