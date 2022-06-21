'One The Woman' Star Honey Lee Welcomes Baby Girl; Fans Pour In Congratulatory Wishes

South Korean actor Honey Lee welcomed her first child with her partner on June 20, 2022. One of the most renowned faces in the country, the actor-model is known for her roles in ventures like Heart Blackened, Extreme Job, Alienoid, One the Woman and more.

Last year in December, the actor revealed that she officially tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony with her non-celebrity partner. A month later, she announced the news of her pregnancy.

Honey Lee welcomes baby girl

As per Soompi, Honey Lee’s agency Saram Entertainment released a statement to convey the jovial news to the fans. They also informed the fans that the actor and her baby are healthy and currently resting. ''We would like to share the happy news that Honey Lee gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Seoul yesterday (June 20). Currently, both the mother and child are healthy, and they are resting with their family’s blessings and care,''

They further added, ''We express our gratitude to those who were watching with warm support, and please give lots of blessings and support to actress Honey Lee, who gained a precious new member in her family, and her newly born baby'.'

Following the announcement, fans poured in congratulatory wishes for Honey Lee and her family. A fan tweeted, ''Congrats Honey my love you will be a wonderful mother I am abundantly happy for you,'' while another wrote, ''Awwww, congrats to the proud parents.''

As mentioned earlier, Honey Lee secretly got married to her partner last year and decided to keep the identity of her husband a secret. In the statement issued by the agency regarding her wedding, they had written, ''Honey Lee, who met a precious person, promised to become lifelong partners [with him] based on trust and affection for each other. Considering the difficult times, instead of holding a wedding, the two got married on December 21 through a vow ceremony somewhere in Seoul that was attended by only their families.''

''In addition, Honey Lee’s spouse is a non-celebrity, so we politely ask you to refrain from excessive speculation about his personal information. We ask for your kind understanding,'' and the agency also hinted at the return of Honey Lee on the screen soon.

Image: Instagram/@honey_lee32