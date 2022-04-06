Oscar-winning Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi Found Guilty Of Plagiarism For 'A Hero': Report

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has been charged with plagiarising the film, A Hero, from an earlier documentary, All Winners All Losers, developed by one of his former film students, Azadeh Masihzadeh. The two time Academy award recipient has been indicted by an Iranian court after evidence was found that Farhadi 'violated Masihzadeh’s copyright' for All Winners All Losers and plagiarised crucial elements of the documentary without giving due credit to his student, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The case will now be passed to a judge, whose ruling can later be challenged in another court. The authority can also ask for the matter to be re-examined.

Kaveh Rad, Aghar's lawyer issued a statement via Instagram revealing that the case investigator has 'denied Masihzadeh’s complaint' to give a share of the film's earnings in case of a guilty verdict. He mentioned that the first Judge's decision should be treated as a 'part of the trial process' and the final verdict.

The film's co-producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy, also mentioned in a statement that he is confident about the court ruling in Farhadi's favour. "We firmly believe that the court will dismiss Ms Masihzadeh, who cannot claim ownership on matters in the public domain given that the prisoner’s story has been disclosed in both press articles and TV reports years before Ms Masihzadeh’s documentary was published,” the statement read. "Various experts in Iran have already published articles analyzing (sic) this case and concluding in favour of Asghar,” it added.

Meanwhile, a separate case was filed by Mohammad Reza Shokri, a former prisoner who's the subject of Masihzadeh’s documentary. Shokri claimed that his image had been tarnished by Farhadi's film. However, his case was dismissed by the court.

For the uninitiated, A Hero won the grand jury prize upon its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

(Image: @Asgharfarhadiofficial/AP)