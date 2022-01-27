'Pachinko': Lee Min Ho Announces First Look Of Upcoming Apple+ Drama With Kim Min Ha

Apple Tv plus has shared the first stills from its upcoming eight-episode series Pachinko based on the novel of the same name written by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The series will be led by actor Lee Min Ho and also stars Youn Yuh-Jung, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha and Anna Sawai. The series is an epic historical fiction following a Korean family that immigrates to Japan.

Apple TV+ released the first stills for the drama Pachinko on Thursday. Actors Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, and Jin Ha feature in the new stills. Lee Min Ho also took to his Instagram and shared his look from the show, he was seen wearing a suit with a blue tie and white hat. Min Ho will be playing the role of Koh Han-Su, a Korean man who was adopted into a rich, prominent family in Japan. Take a look at the stills here-

Pachinko will consist of 8 episodes, produced in three languages, Korean, Japanese, and English will premiere on March 25, 2022, on Apple TV+ with 3 episodes. Then one episode will be released every Friday until April 29, 2022. The series is an epic historical fiction novel following a Korean family that immigrates to Japan and features their struggle as they encounter racism, stereotyping, and other aspects of the 20th-century Korean experience of Japan.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Lee Min-Ho opened about the show and shared why he decided to star in the show. He said, "Now that I’m in my mid-thirties, I prefer what’s ‘real.’ If it’s far from reality, I don’t agree with it and it gets harder and harder." He added, “When I got the offer to audition for ‘Pachinko’ and reviewed the script, I was convinced that with this project, I could give it a go. That I wanted to give it a try. I think thanks to this conviction, the audition went well. I could take part in fantasy-like romance in my late thirties and forties, but it’ll be a bit different. "

