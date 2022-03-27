Korean-American actor Jin-Ha recently faced flak for sharing photographs of women on his Tumblr blog without their permission. The actor who is well known for his stint in Apple TV+ original series, Pachinko, has now issued an official apology for 'trespassing' the privacy of several women.

He took to his Tumblr blog to share a lengthy note addressing all the criticism that he has received in the recent past.

'I completely accept all the criticism': Jin-Ha

The Pachinko star admitted that the Tumblr account 'Korean Flowers in Bloom' was created by him in 2011. Jin-Ha added that he regrets his past behaviour. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about my mistakes. I completely accept all the criticism I have received. It is true that my Tumblr account, “Korean Flowers in Bloom,” which I’ve had since 2011, should never have existed. I trespassed on the privacy of the women in the photos on the account, and the comments I added to the photos were inappropriate. I regret my actions and am sincerely sorry," he wrote.

Accepting his mistake, he further assured that the aforementioned Tumblr blog is now deleted. He added, "I did wrong in taking those photos and uploading them online 11 years ago. Furthermore, I failed to take into consideration the negative impact and left the account as it was for many years. I sent a request to Tumblr to delete my account and they have now done so. “Korean Flowers in Bloom” no longer exists".

While reflecting on his past behaviour, Jin-Ha exclaimed that he should have been better from the beginning. He promised to learn from the mistake and assured that nothing of that sort will ever happen again.

"Once again, I apologize to the women in the photos that I took. I also apologize to those who felt uncomfortable at the content of my Tumblr account. I can only be grateful that my lack of judgment in 2011 has been criticized by more clear-eyed readers than me. Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to rectify my mistakes. I should have been better from the start, but even if I realized too late, thank you for helping me realize what I’d done wrong. I will work hard and study in future so as not to repeat the same mistakes (sic)," he wrote.

(Image: @kdramastars_1/Instagram)