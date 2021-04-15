Pakistani Filmmaker S. Suleman Passes Away At 86 In Lahore's Private Hospital

Renowned Pakistani actor, director and producer S. Suleiman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80. S. Suleman's family confirmed the news in a statement and stated that the celebrated filmmaker was battling kidney-related diseases. The statement also added that he was also battling diabetes, owing to which he had been hospitalised quite a few times before. His wife and actor Zareen Panna confirmed that the director's condition became critical two days prior to his demise.

S. Suleman's death

Hours after the family confirmed the demise of the veteran director, his wife took to her Facebook handle and broke the news to their fans and followers. She shared a black-and-white picture of young Suleman. In a brief note, she wrote, "Early this morning, we lost a special person, my beloved husband and dearest partner. May Allah grant him Jannat-ul-Firdaus".

On the other hand, in a candid chat with The Express Tribune, post Suleman's death, Panna told that the past year was "really" tough for their family. She further added that despite their "financial constraints", they tried to get the best treatment available. However, the veteran director "finally lost his battle to God". Concluding her chat, she requested the friends and fans to pray for him. Suleman's funeral prayers will be held on Friday after the deceased’s son arrives from abroad.

Suleman was the younger brother of actors Santosh Kumar and Darpan. Santosh was married to superstar Sabiha Khanum and Darpan to Nayyar Sultana. Suleman is survived by his wife and two sons.

S. Suleman's movies

The 86-year-old director had dedicated five decades of his life to Lollywood. He directed around 50 films between 1961 and 1998. His repertoire included commercially hit films like Gulfam, Mohabbat, Aag, Baji, Ilzaam, Tasveer, Uff yeh Biwiyan, Baharon ki Manzil, Pia Milan ki Aas, Tasveer and Tamasha. Interestingly, many Pakistani critics and audience believe that Bollywood's hit film Baghban was inspired by Suleman’s Zeenat. On the other hand, the late director had launched a handful of stars of Lollywood; Zeba Baygum, Babra Sharif, Najma and Ghulam Mahiuddin, are a few to name.