Last Updated:

Pakistani Filmmaker S. Suleman Passes Away At 86 In Lahore's Private Hospital

Renowned Pakistani actor and filmmaker S. Suleman, 86, breathed his last on Wednesday in Lahore's private hospital after being admitted there for a few days.

Written By
Jiya Chulet
Source: Nabeel Rasheed YT

Source: Nabeel Rasheed YT


Renowned Pakistani actor, director and producer S. Suleiman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80. S. Suleman's family confirmed the news in a statement and stated that the celebrated filmmaker was battling kidney-related diseases. The statement also added that he was also battling diabetes, owing to which he had been hospitalised quite a few times before. His wife and actor Zareen Panna confirmed that the director's condition became critical two days prior to his demise. 

S. Suleman's death

Hours after the family confirmed the demise of the veteran director, his wife took to her Facebook handle and broke the news to their fans and followers. She shared a black-and-white picture of young Suleman. In a brief note, she wrote, "Early this morning, we lost a special person, my beloved husband and dearest partner. May Allah grant him Jannat-ul-Firdaus". 

On the other hand, in a candid chat with The Express Tribune, post Suleman's death, Panna told that the past year was "really" tough for their family. She further added that despite their "financial constraints", they tried to get the best treatment available. However, the veteran director "finally lost his battle to God". Concluding her chat, she requested the friends and fans to pray for him. Suleman's funeral prayers will be held on Friday after the deceased’s son arrives from abroad.

READ | India under Modi 'more likely' to respond with force to Pakistani provocation: US Report

Suleman was the younger brother of actors Santosh Kumar and Darpan. Santosh was married to superstar Sabiha Khanum and Darpan to Nayyar Sultana. Suleman is survived by his wife and two sons.  

READ | All about 'Fertile' - Shilo Shiv Suleman's lush art series that aims to decolonise female sexuality

S. Suleman's movies

The 86-year-old director had dedicated five decades of his life to Lollywood. He directed around 50 films between 1961 and 1998. His repertoire included commercially hit films like Gulfam, Mohabbat, Aag, Baji, Ilzaam, Tasveer, Uff yeh Biwiyan, Baharon ki Manzil, Pia Milan ki Aas, Tasveer and Tamasha. Interestingly, many Pakistani critics and audience believe that Bollywood's hit film Baghban was inspired by Suleman’s Zeenat. On the other hand, the late director had launched a handful of stars of Lollywood; Zeba Baygum, Babra Sharif, Najma and Ghulam Mahiuddin, are a few to name. 

READ | Saaho movie poster in plagiarism row, artist Shilo Shiv Suleman reacts
READ | Saaho poster plagiarism row: Lisa Ray backs artist Shilo Shiv Suleman
READ | Nadya Suleman shares pictures of her octuplets on their 11th birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT