'Parasite' Actor Choi Woo-shik's Upcoming 'The Policeman’s Lineage' To Release Next Month

'Parasite' fame Choi Woo-shik is all set to play an upright cop in the upcoming police drama film The Policeman’s Lineage, opposite Cho Jin-woong.

Parasite

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea, Choi Woo-shik is all set to treat his fans with a high octane action film The Policeman’s Lineage. The actor became a household name after appearing in the Oscar-winning film Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho. The upcoming movie also features Cho Jin-woong who is known for films like Signal, Believer, and A Hard Day among others.

The Policeman’s Lineage poster and release date

The release date of the hotly buzzed crime drama film The Policeman’s Lineage is set to be on January 5 next year. The announcement was made by sharing an intriguing new poster of the film which featured Choi Woo-shik holding a pensive look on his face. The poster also showed the other actors and their characters in the film namely Cho Jin-woong, Park Hee-soon, Kwon Yool, and Park Myung-hoon.

As per a report from The Korean Herald, the Lee Kyu-man directorial film will be the first Korean film to hit the theatres in the year 2022. As per the outlet, the news was confirmed by the film’s distributor Acemaker Movieworks which stated that despite the strict COVID guidelines imposed by the government, several Korean films like Sinkhole and Hostage: Missing Celebrity among others were screened. 

They also added that although the film will get limited screening time and seats, they are willing to bring the movie to the theatres for the sake of fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie. 

More on The Policeman’s Lineage

Seasoned actor Cho Jin-woong will play the head of the regional investigation unit named Park Kang Yoon who believes in putting criminals behind bars with or without legal means. On the other hand, Choi Woo-shik will be seen playing police officer Choi Min Jae who volunteers to dig out on Park Kang Yoon's corrupted deeds in exchange for his father's confidential documents. The poster of the film has tickled the audience's anticipation as they cannot wait to witness the unusual pairing of the two actors. 

Meanwhile, Choi Woo-shik is riding on the success of his romantic comedy-drama series Our Beloved Summer opposite Kim Da‑mi. 

