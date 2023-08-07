Parasite Actor Park Seo Joon Breaks Silence On Headband Controversy: In Truth I Sweat...

Park Seo Joon recently attended the screening of his upcoming film Concrete Utopia with co-star Park Bo Young. The Parasite actor drew criticism for his “rude behaviour” at the event after a video of him went viral on social media. The Dream star issued a clarification about the same on Monday.

Concrete Utopia is an upcoming South Korean disaster-thriller film directed by Um Tae-Hwa.

The film’s screening event took place in Daegu, South Korea on Sunday.

Park Seo Joon clarifies his stance

Park Seo Joon was criticised by netizens for refusing to wear a headband made by a fan at the screening event. Clearing the air around his “rude behaviour", he issued a statement on his official fan cafe on Monday.

The star stated, “In truth, I sweat a lot during stage greetings. Some fans like my hair down, and some like it up, so today, I decided to put my hair up because it’s easier to wipe off my sweat that way. I sprayed a lot of hairspray in the morning and fixed my hair so firmly that it wouldn’t move even if I tried. In that state, if I put anything in my hair, it hurt my scalp a lot.”

the way i cant stand park seojoon oooh i know he's a lot worse off cam 😭 pic.twitter.com/bEGqKnX2fM — ☆ (@jisoobest) August 7, 2023

"It was a miscommunication"

Park Seo Joon further said that there was a major miscommunication that led to the situation. He thought that the headband was a gift from Bo Young's fan and she would be offended if he took it. He added that his explanation might come across as an excuse but it wasn't.

The actor also dismissed rumours of him being at loggerheads with Bo Young. He stressed on their dedication to meeting upcoming deadlines.