'Parasite' Actor Park Seo Joon Tests Positive For COVID-19; No 'special Symptoms'

Actor Park Seo-joon, famous for his role in Parasite, has tested positive for COVID-19. His agency Awesome ENT released a statement revealing that the actor carried out tests using self-testing kits before heading out to shoot, ultimately testing positive for the virus on February 19.

They also mentioned that Park has been administered three doses of the vaccine, and is taking necessary measures to quarantine himself and receive the proper treatment keeping in line with guidelines set by health authorities. He is in the recovery stage and has no 'special symptoms.

Parasite star Park Seo-joon tests positive for COVID-19

The statement read, “As a pre-emptive measure, Park Seo Joon carried out tests using self-testing kits before moving to all his filming sets. Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit. After carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19.

It further mentioned, "[Park Seo Joon] has completed three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and he has halted all scheduled activities since February 18 and is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities. He is currently in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms."

The South Korean star became a global sensation after starring in Academy Award-winning film Parasite. He is also appearing in the highly awaited Marvel flick The Marvels alongside Brie Larson. His involvement in the film, which comes as a sequel to Captain Marvel, was confirmed last year by his agency.

As per a report from Pinkvilla, Park has also been roped in for a new thriller drama alongside My Name star Han So. The series, written by Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Jung Dong Yoon, will be set in Spring 1945 and will revolve around two young adults fighting for their lives against dark and mysterious creatures. The show's filming has also begun.

The 33-year-old is also known for essaying roles in Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, The Chronicles of Evil, Fight My Way, and more.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@BN_SJ2013