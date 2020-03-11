'Parasite' Becomes Highest-grossing Foreign Language Film In United Kingdom

Parasite is one of the most talked-about films of recent times. The South Korean film is a black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-Ho. The movie has earned immense appreciation from the audiences and has won several accolades. Parasite has now reached a new record at the United Kingdom box office. Read to know more about this feat.

Parasite becomes highest-grossing foreign film in UK

Parasite has been breaking records all over the globe, be it in terms of awards or the box office collections. The movie has now become the highest-grossing foreign film at the United Kingdom box office. It surpassed the collection of The Passion of the Christ (2004) which earned around 11.1 million pounds ($14.5 million), as per reports.

Parasite has bought in around 11.5 million pounds ($15.1 million) at the United Kingdom box office. It was playing in 504 screens over the weekend, as per reports. The movie was released in the UK on February 07, 2020.

Parasite’s historical win at the 92nd Academy Awards has boosted its box office run at several places, as per reports. Earlier, the film became the first Korean film in around 15 years that surpassed 1 million moviegoers in Japan. Parasite is now the highest-grossing South Korean film in Japan, as per reports.

Philip Knatchball, the CEO of Curzon Artificial Eye, and the distributor of the film talked about the news in an interview. He said that it became clear some time ago that Parasite was likely to become the highest-grossing non-English-language film of all time at the U.K. box office and Curzon is hugely proud to be part of director Bong’s historic moment. There is still plenty of theatrical life left in its current release before the black and white version hits cinemas in April.

Parasite stars actors like Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-Eun. The plot revolves around a poor family, the Kims, who con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

