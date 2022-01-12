'Parasite' Fame Park So Dam Opens Up About Her First Solo Lead Role In 'Special Delivery'

Actor Park So Dam, who became a household name after appearing as Kim Ki-jung and Jessica in the Bong Joon-ho directorial Oscar-winning film Parasite, talked about preparing for her tough role in the action film Special Delivery. The movie reportedly marks the young actor's first solo lead film of her career and she opened up about being excited to see her face on big posters in theatres for the first time. The Parasite actor also talked about facing her fears and performing car stunts.

Moreover, the young South Korean actor was recently diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and underwent surgery on her doctor's recommendation. Following her diagnosis, she also pulled out from physically promoting her movie but managed to maintain the hype surrounding the venture.

Park So Dam on Special Delivery

In an interview with Moonhwa Ilbo, as per Soompi, the 30-year-old actor got candid about her first solo lead project in a movie by stating, ''It’s also the first time my face is appearing so big on a poster, so it’s very fascinating, and the fact that my face is hung up so large in the theatres is also a very amazing, grateful, and exciting event.” Furthermore, she revealed the struggles she faced while filming car stunt scenes as she has gotten into a car accident before.

She said, ''It’s to the extent that I can personally take my grandmother to the hospital, take my parents to go eat something delicious, leave if I want to get a breath of fresh air, and help if someone needs to be picked up. I’ve gotten into a car accident, so before ‘Special Delivery,’ there were a lot of times I was afraid to just ride the car. However, I had no choice but to keep riding a car while working, so I always went around with a curtain covering the front.''

Directed by Park Dae-Min, the film will revolve around a talented driver who comes across a child in her car. Thus ensues a dangerous drive of making sure to complete her special delivery. The film also features Song Sae Byuk, Kim Eui Sung, Yeon Woo Jin, Yeom Hye Ran, Han Hyun Min and more in significant roles.

Image: Instagram/@sodam_park_0908