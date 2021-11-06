'Parasite' Star Lee Sun-kyun Portrays A Brain Scientist With Traumatic Past In 'Dr Brain'

The online streaming site, Apple TV+ has recently launched K-drama titled Dr Brain in South Korea. The debut drama series by filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon is a six-episode webtoon adaptation that merges sci-fi, horror, and mystery components into a cyberpunk noir odyssey.

The highly-anticipated K-drama features Parasite actor Lee Sun-Kyun as Dr Koh Sewon, who is an autistic brain scientist with a traumatic backstory.

Dr Brain shows Lee Sun-Kyun as Dr Koh Sewon, a brain scientist

Along with Lee Sun-kyun, the K-drama also features Lee Yoo-young, Lee Jae-won, Park Hee-soon among others. Dr Brain follows the life of a man who is obsessed with figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. After his family dies in a tragic accident, he uses his skills to access his wife's brain, hoping to uncover the mystery behind what actually happened to his family and why. The series is currently in production in South Korea.

The Apple TV series begins with Sewon causing a disturbance at his school as a child and showcases his single mother's woes at raising her son on the spectrum. Soon Sewon's mother passes away in an accident and the child is taken under the care of a kindly brain researcher. However, his life becomes dry and he grows into a more-or-less stable adult living with Jung Jaeyi and their son Do-Yoon.

Tragedy strikes in again when Do-Yoon perishes in a mysterious explosion, and Jaeyi descends into paranoia as she refuses to acknowledge her son’s death before eventually slipping into a coma. Rather than succumb to trauma, Sewon does intense research on brainwave synchronization. With time, Sewon escalates to experimenting on fresh corpses in the morgue with his team member, Hong Namil. Gradually, he begins to cross over into a psychotropic realm.

A K-drama with excellent visuals, the plot's sci-fi identity crisis, its engaging mix of background tones and themes is winning the hearts of millions. With its high production values, the courtesy of the film is given to the composer Mowg. Dr Brain is streaming on Apple TV+ with a new episode released every Thursday.

Image: Twitter/@kdramaxxxx