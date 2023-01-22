'Parasite' Star Park So-dam Says She Was ‘shocked And Scared’ After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Park So-dam, the South Korean actress known for her role in Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', recently talked about her cancer diagnosis. The actress’ diagnosis of papillary thyroid cancer was made public by her agency Artist Company. Park So-dam discussed how she felt when she first came to know about the diagnosis.

The Parasite actress said in an interview in Seoul, reported by Soompi, that she initially thought her cancer symptoms were due to burnout.

She added that she was even afraid of going onto the set. The star dismissed it as a “mental issue,” at the time, but the case was much different.

“While filming, I didn’t know my body was in pain. I just thought it was burnout. It was the first time I felt afraid to go on set.” said Park So-dam. She added, “I think my body was sending me a signal, but I just thought of it as a mental issue.

She later found out that if she had been diagnosed a little later, she would have ended up losing her voice. She went to a doctor who revealed after the biopsy that she had cancer. While she waited for the results of the biopsy, the actress said that she recorded all her lines for ‘Phantom’ later.

Park So-dam’s initial reaction to the diagnosis

The actress spoke with The Korea Times back in 2022 and talked about her reaction to the news of the diagnosis.

She says that she was “shocked and scared” following her cancer diagnosis. However, she added that it helped her reflect back on her life. She subsequently started taking better care of herself in order to benefit in the long run, she said.

The actress said that she became more health conscious after the diagnosis, and concluded that to continue forward with her endeavours, “I must stay healthy.”

The 'Parasite' star is currently gearing up for the release of her latest film, ‘Phantom’. The film is set in the Japanese colonisation of Korea in 1933.

‘Phantom’ follows suspected ‘potential phantom spies,’ who were locked in alienated hotels due to their threat level to the Japanese forces.