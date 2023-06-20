Park Seo Joon And YouTuber Xooos Dating? Parasite Actor's Agency Releases Statement

From time and again, Park Seo Joon has been in the spotlight for his K-dramas and movies. He will now be seen in the film titled The Marvels, which will release later this year. However, this time the actor made it to the headlines after a report claimed that he has been allegedly dating a YouTuber named Xooos.

What's cooking?

As per Korean media outlets, the Parasite actor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Kim Soo Yean aka Xooos. Reportedly, the duo were introduced by their mutual friends and family, following which they instantly connected. Social media communities even claimed that they have been on dates, but neither of them have confirmed the news yet.

(Twitter user who claims that the duo have been dating. | Image: @hityouwidthatd4/Twitter)

After the rumours of the two dating sparked, a Twitter user shared an update which made a certain claim. The tweet read that an official from the Korean entertainment industry told a news portal that the pair have been sharing a great bond with each other. They were even snapped together at an event by their fans.

Who's saying what?

Park Seo Joon agency's released a statement after rumours about him dating Xooos began to spread like wildfire. The agency stated, "It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand." On the other hand, xooos’s agency WAVY also released a statement and claimed, "It is difficult to confirm."

Meanwhile

Park Seo Joon's rumoured girlfriend is a popular YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers on her channel. She even released a music video titled Bad At Us on her channel. On the other hand, the K-Drama actor has several projects in his pipelie. He was recently lauded for his role opposite K-pop idol IU in the film titled Dream. Now, he is gearing up for his film The Marvels and Concrete Utopia.