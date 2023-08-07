Last Updated:

Park Seo-joon Has Uncomfortable Encounter With Fan, Security Intervenes | Watch

Actor Park Seo-joon encounters discomfort as a fan crosses boundaries, leading to online debate on personal space and consent.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon's fan forcefully hugs him at the event | Image: Park Seo-joon/Instagram


Park Seo-joon is currently busy promoting his film Concrete Utopia. It has created a buzz among movie buffs. The star is now in the limelight for an unexpected reason. His interaction with a fan has sparked a debate among netizens.

3 things you need to know

  • Concrete Utopia will hit theatres on August 9.
  • The cast of the movie includes Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young.
  • Adapted from Kim Sung-nik's webtoon Pleasant Bullying, the film centers around the aftermath of an earthquake.

Fan's forceful hug leaves Park Seo-joon unsettled

During a meet and greet session, a fan crossed the line and tried to hug Park Seo-joon forcefully. The incident happened at a time when  the cast of Concrete Utopia was interacting with movie buffs. Security personnel swiftly intervened, removing the overzealous indiviual from the stage.  Park Seo-joon's expressions suggested that he was not comfortable with what had transpired.

 

A video of the  incident quickly went viral.  Netizens expressed their concerns and criticised the fan for engaging in what some termed as  'sexual harassment.' The online community emphasised the importance of respecting personal space and consent.

 

Park Seo-joon recently spoke about being stalked

This incident holds particular significance given Park Seo-joon's recent revelation about being stalked. In a candid moment, the actor shed light on the darker side of fame. He recalled instances of being followed by the same person in different cars, which made him feel unsafe.  He added that these incidents changed him as a person.

First Published:
COMMENT