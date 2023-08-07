Park Seo-joon Has Uncomfortable Encounter With Fan, Security Intervenes | Watch

Park Seo-joon is currently busy promoting his film Concrete Utopia. It has created a buzz among movie buffs. The star is now in the limelight for an unexpected reason. His interaction with a fan has sparked a debate among netizens.

3 things you need to know

Concrete Utopia will hit theatres on August 9.

The cast of the movie includes Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young.

Adapted from Kim Sung-nik's webtoon Pleasant Bullying, the film centers around the aftermath of an earthquake.

Fan's forceful hug leaves Park Seo-joon unsettled

During a meet and greet session, a fan crossed the line and tried to hug Park Seo-joon forcefully. The incident happened at a time when the cast of Concrete Utopia was interacting with movie buffs. Security personnel swiftly intervened, removing the overzealous indiviual from the stage. Park Seo-joon's expressions suggested that he was not comfortable with what had transpired.

아 참. 이런분이 없길 바라며 공유하는 영상. CGV서면 무대인사 중에 벌어진 일입니다. 좌석번호 호명해서 선물을 받아가던 시간에 호명받지도 않은 분이 나가길래 뭐지? 했는데 대뜸 #박서준 배우를 끌어안더군요. 그것도 엄연한 성추행입니다. 배우님들께 허락없이 스킨십 하려 하지 마세요. pic.twitter.com/don4Z8umkf — 박창이의세탁세제 (@mirinae_rainbow) August 6, 2023

A video of the incident quickly went viral. Netizens expressed their concerns and criticised the fan for engaging in what some termed as 'sexual harassment.' The online community emphasised the importance of respecting personal space and consent.

Park Seo-joon recently spoke about being stalked

This incident holds particular significance given Park Seo-joon's recent revelation about being stalked. In a candid moment, the actor shed light on the darker side of fame. He recalled instances of being followed by the same person in different cars, which made him feel unsafe. He added that these incidents changed him as a person.