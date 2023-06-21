Park Seo Joon Reacts To Dating Rumours With Xooos: I Feel A Lot Of Pressure About...

Park Seo Joon is reportedly dating Hong Soo Yeon, popularly known as Xooos. The reports of them dating have been doing the rounds on the internet, prompting their respective agencies to address the rumours. Now, the Marvel actor himself addressed the rumours at a press conference.

3 things you need to know

Park Seo Joon is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Concrete Utopia.

Park Seo Joon and Hong Soo Yeon was snapped on various occasions.

Xooos is a YouTuber and singer.

Park Seo Joon on rumours about his personal life

During a press conference for his upcoming film Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon faced questions about his dating life. While he acknowledged the rumours, he neither accepted nor denied them. During the Q&A session, a reporter asked the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor about the recent dating rumour involving him and YouTuber Xooos. The actor expressed feeling pressure when it comes to discussing his private life and found it challenging to provide specific details. He said that they should be focusing on Concrete Utopia, as it marked the film's first official schedule.

(Park Seo Joon addressed dating rumours at a press conference for his upcoming film. Image: Twitter)

Agencies' response to dating rumours

Following the rumours, the agencies representing Park Seo Joon's Awesome Entertainment and Xooos' WAVY issued statements. They acknowledged the reports but stated that since it pertained to their artists' private lives, they could neither confirm nor deny the rumors. Respecting their artists' privacy, the agencies refrained from providing further comments on the matter. "It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand," the statetment from Aweseome Entertainment read.