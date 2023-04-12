Last Updated:

Park Seo-joon's Look As Prince Yan In The Marvels Reminds Fans Of His Hwarang Days

Park Seon-joon is all set to make his Hollywood debut. Fans noticed the resemblance between his look in The Marvels and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Hardika Gupta
Korean star Park Seo-joon is all set to make his Hollywood debut. He will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Prince Yan D'Aladna. The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer of The Marvels which showed the glimpse of the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor. 

Park will be essaying the role of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel's husband. In the trailer, he sported a metallic blue outfit and flaunted his stunning locks. He can be seen shouting something similar to 'charge' while raising his sword. 

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. Take a look at the trailer below: 

Park Seo-joon's look reminds fans of his Hwarang days 

After the trailer was released, Park Seo-joon's fans made his name trend on Twitter. They were quick to notice the resemblance between his look in The Marvels and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Fans discussed how the actor gave similar vibes as he did in the K-Drama. For the unversed, in Hwarang, Park played the role of Moo-myung, a young warrior. He sported sleek long hair in the historical drama. Apart from it, fans also praised the actor's look in his Hollywood debut. Take a look at the tweet below: 

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan in key roles.

First Published:
