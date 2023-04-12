Park Seo-joon's Look As Prince Yan In The Marvels Reminds Fans Of His Hwarang Days

Korean star Park Seo-joon is all set to make his Hollywood debut. He will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Prince Yan D'Aladna. The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer of The Marvels which showed the glimpse of the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor.

Park will be essaying the role of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel's husband. In the trailer, he sported a metallic blue outfit and flaunted his stunning locks. He can be seen shouting something similar to 'charge' while raising his sword.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. Take a look at the trailer below:

Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone.



Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/M9oyQYt39B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2023

Park Seo-joon's look reminds fans of his Hwarang days

After the trailer was released, Park Seo-joon's fans made his name trend on Twitter. They were quick to notice the resemblance between his look in The Marvels and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Fans discussed how the actor gave similar vibes as he did in the K-Drama. For the unversed, in Hwarang, Park played the role of Moo-myung, a young warrior. He sported sleek long hair in the historical drama. Apart from it, fans also praised the actor's look in his Hollywood debut. Take a look at the tweet below:

oh yes we’re finally getting park seo joon in a superhero movie *happy dance* *also reminded me of hwarang because of the looks*https://t.co/MoJfszSkae pic.twitter.com/VwAnyMo3Q0 — lis 💜 (@awe_some_thing) April 11, 2023

looooool, omg, they said Marvel gave park seo joon his hwarang wig back, and I can’t 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — bloody mary (@bohemiangem_) April 11, 2023

o cabelo do Park Seo Joon me lembrou muito quando ele fez hwarang 🥺🥺#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/JDJqt15azK — 𝘯𝘪𝘬𝘰𝘷𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘴┃📖 em ressaca (@nikova_morii) April 11, 2023

O cabelão do Park Seo Joon em #TheMarvels está me lembrando dele em Hwarang 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yfKJF1YEdG — Elfo Livre ♡ (@elfolivreblog) April 11, 2023

and we see park seo joon with long hair like his hwarang style again — anna. (@cineasthetic) April 11, 2023

WTF THEY FINALLY RELEASED PARK SEO JOON'S CHARACTER IN THE MARVELS TRAILER. PSJ MARVEL DEBUT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qqhguDNWCQ — ًa 🐶🤎 (@folkgyus) April 11, 2023

PSJ AS PRINCE YAN 👑



LOOK: First look of Park Seo Joon as Prince Yan in Marvel Studios’ movie “The Marvels,” from the released movie trailer on Tuesday, April 11.



“The Marvels” is set to premiere on November 10. pic.twitter.com/pG4FVJAQNz — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) April 11, 2023

PARK SEO JOON MARVEL ERA IS FINALLY HEREEE can't wait for non-kdrama people to love you too pic.twitter.com/ZEbFdxPnJE — 💀 (@KDJCOMP4NY) April 11, 2023

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan in key roles.