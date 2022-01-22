Park Shin-Hye, Choi Tae-Joon's Pre-wedding Photoshoot Is No Less Than A Fairytale; See

Popular South Korean actors Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon are all set to tie the knot today, January 22, 2022. The couple announced their wedding back in November 2021, and their fans have been waiting to see them exchange vows ever since. While the couple will say "I do" in a church in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, Park Shin Hye's agency SALT Entertainment released the pictures from their pre-wedding shoot.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Park Shin-Hye's agency SALT Entertainment released some surreal pictures from the couple's pre-wedding shoot. In the first photo, Park Shin-Hye could be seen wearing a beautiful lacy white gown. She kept her look simple and held a bridal bouquet. On the other hand, Choi Tae-Joon looked handsome in a black coloured suit with a bowtie.

The second picture saw the couple holding hands as they smiled at the camera. The Royal Tailor actor wore another white gown and looked gorgeous as she held some flowers in her hand. Her soon-to-be husband wore a black tuxedo and looked nothing but handsome. The next two photos had Park Shin-Hye wearing a lacy white gown and a long veil as she sat amid some plants. Sharing the pictures, the actor's agency wrote, "Today, actor Park Shin Hye will be marrying actor Choi Tae Joon. We express our deepest gratitude to all the people who have loved Park Shin Hye and wished good luck to her. Park Shin Hye will work hard to show a good image in the future as well. Please send your warm support to her. Thank you.” The couple's fans showered them with love via the comment section.

Choi Tae-Joon and Park Shin-Hye's pre-wedding photos

Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon announced their wedding on November 23, 2021, via a letter. The couple admitted that they were nervous while sharing the news and mentioned that they would be tying the knot in January. Moreover, the couple also revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon first started dating in 2017. They confirmed their relationship officially in March 2018. In her letter, Park Shin-Hye also called Choi Tae-Joon the most supportive person in her life.

Image: Instagram/@salt_ent