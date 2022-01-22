Park Shin-hye Expresses Gratitude For Congratulatory Wishes On Wedding With Choi Tae-joon

Renowned actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon officially got married on January 22, 2022. The intimate wedding took place at a church in Seoul, which was officiated by a minister. The wedding was attended by the couple's family as well as several of their celebrity colleagues and friends. Park Shin-hye also took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for the congratulatory messages that the couple received.

Park Shin-hye pens gratitude note post marriage to Choi Tae-joon

Post the wedding, Park Shin-hye dropped a series of pictures featuring herself in traditional Korean wedding attire. She captioned the post, "Thank you to everyone who sent me so much congratulations and blessings."

At the couple's big day, FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki, Crush, EXO's D.O, and Lee Juck sang the congratulatory songs. Lee Hong Ki was Park Shin-hye's co-star in You're Beautiful and Choi Tae-joon's co-star in a kids' drama when they were children. He sang his OST I'm Saying from Park Shin-hye's drama, Heirs. Park Shin-hye's Heirs co-star, Lee Min Ho also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a witty congratulatory message for the newlyweds.

EXO member Crush and D.O sang the OST titled Beautiful from Goblin, while Lee Juck sang his own popular song, I'm Fortunate. Zico, who has been Choi Tae-joon's close friend for over 11 years, shared a handwritten letter with the newlyweds at the wedding ceremony.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet, Soompi, several other stars who attended the lavish wedding included professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun, retired rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae, actor Bae Jung Nam, entertainer Oh Sang Jin, and actors- Lee Seo Jin, Namgoong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol, and AOA's Seolhyun. Several guests dropped snaps of the couple taking their vows together and penned congratulatory messages.

Lee Sun Bin penned, "Tae Joon, you better take good care of Shin Hye unni. Unni, oppa, I’ll pray that you two only experience happiness ahead. I cried today too… Why am I always so emotional and crying?” While Oh Sang Jin wrote, “Shin Hye, congratulations. I hope you will be happy forever.” Bae Jung Nam wrote in satoori (dialect), “Shin Hye, congratulations again and again. Be happy until the very end."

