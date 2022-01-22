Last Updated:

Park Shin-hye Expresses Gratitude For Congratulatory Wishes On Wedding With Choi Tae-joon

Renowned actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon officially got married on January 22, 2022. The intimate wedding took place at a church in Seoul.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
park shin hye

Image: Instagram/@sunbin_eyesmag


Renowned actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon officially got married on January 22, 2022. The intimate wedding took place at a church in Seoul, which was officiated by a minister. The wedding was attended by the couple's family as well as several of their celebrity colleagues and friends. Park Shin-hye also took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for the congratulatory messages that the couple received.

Park Shin-hye pens gratitude note post marriage to Choi Tae-joon

Post the wedding, Park Shin-hye dropped a series of pictures featuring herself in traditional Korean wedding attire. She captioned the post, "Thank you to everyone who sent me so much congratulations and blessings."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 박신혜 (@ssinz7)

At the couple's big day, FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki, Crush, EXO's D.O, and Lee Juck sang the congratulatory songs. Lee Hong Ki was Park Shin-hye's co-star in You're Beautiful and Choi Tae-joon's co-star in a kids' drama when they were children. He sang his OST I'm Saying from Park Shin-hye's drama, Heirs. Park Shin-hye's Heirs co-star, Lee Min Ho also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a witty congratulatory message for the newlyweds. 

READ | Throwback to when Park Shin-Hye revealed the nick name for Lee Min-Ho; read details

EXO member Crush and D.O sang the OST titled Beautiful from Goblin, while Lee Juck sang his own popular song, I'm Fortunate. Zico, who has been Choi Tae-joon's close friend for over 11 years, shared a handwritten letter with the newlyweds at the wedding ceremony. 

READ | Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon to get married next year; couple also expecting a baby

According to a report by South Korean news outlet, Soompi, several other stars who attended the lavish wedding included professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun, retired rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae, actor Bae Jung Nam, entertainer Oh Sang Jin, and actors- Lee Seo Jin, Namgoong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol, and AOA's Seolhyun. Several guests dropped snaps of the couple taking their vows together and penned congratulatory messages. 

READ | Kim Mi Kyung celebrates onscreen 'Heirs' daughter Park Shin-Hye's marriage with sweet note

Lee Sun Bin penned, "Tae Joon, you better take good care of Shin Hye unni. Unni, oppa, I’ll pray that you two only experience happiness ahead. I cried today too… Why am I always so emotional and crying?” While Oh Sang Jin wrote, “Shin Hye, congratulations. I hope you will be happy forever.” Bae Jung Nam wrote in satoori (dialect), “Shin Hye, congratulations again and again. Be happy until the very end."

READ | Park Shin-Hye, Choi Tae-Joon's pre-wedding photoshoot is no less than a fairytale; See
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jungnam bae (@jungnam_bae)

Image: Instagram/@sunbin_eyesmag

READ | Lee Min Ho opts unique way to congratulate 'Heirs' co-star Park Shin Hye on her wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: park shin hye, Choi Tae joon, lee min ho
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com