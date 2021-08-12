Pedro Almodóvar Receives An Apology From Instagram For Removing 'Parallel Mothers' Poster

Parallel Mothers is one of the upcoming Spanish movies written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar whose poster recently created a buzz, the moment it surfaced on the internet. As Instagram recently removed the poster as it depicted a lactating nipple, it issued an apology and restored the post immediately in an emailed statement to the Associated Press.

According to the reports by Variety, Instagram recently issued a statement apologising to Pedro Almodóvar, the director of Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, and Milena Smit starrer Parallel Mothers for removing the poster of the film as it violated Instagram rules against nudity.

“We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there’s clear artistic context. We’ve therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we’re really sorry for any confusion caused”, the company said in an emailed statement.

The poster was restored after the designer, Javier Jaén stated in his Instagram post about how the poster was removed from his Instagram page on Tuesday. He mentioned, “As expected, @instagram took down the poster that we made for the latest Almodóvar film #madresparalelas”. After he posted this online, Instagram soon restored the image post which he again shared on his handle.

The post had a meaningful caption that translated, “A female nipple and a drop of milk ... what is more motherly and natural than breastfeeding ... what a joy, what a great joy and what an uproar for well-thinking minds ... evil is in the dirty mind of those who see something else and For the record, it could be the eye of God shedding a tear for the injustices caused in his name.".

Instagram’s community guidelines state: “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”.

