Pedro Pascal Approves His Character Din Djarin's Figurine In 'The Mandalorian' Collectible

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to a collectible version of his character, Din Djarin. In the Disney+ Hotstar series based on Star Wars, Pascal essays the titular character of a bounty hunter. The series has garnered significant acclaim from critics as well as the audiences for its first two seasons. With the growing popularity, Pascal’s protagonist role has been recreated in a detailed Hot Toys collectible.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin recreated in the detailed form of Hot Toys

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pedro Pascal shared a snap of the figurine, which shows a season 2 version of his character with his helmet removed. The actor seems to like what he sees as he officially gives his approval by simply calling it ‘dope.’ Pascal then also acknowledged that being 46, he may have overstepped by using a slang term as he added, “I’m too old to say that, aren’t I?”

The Mandalorian initially premiered back in the year 2019. Ever since, the titular character's look remained mostly the same until the second season when he chooses to remove his helmet in front of people to bid adieu to Grogu, suggesting a little more face-time in the next season.

Created by Jon Favreau, the second season garnered positive responses from the viewers on Disney+ Hotstar. Along with Pascal, the cast also includes Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New additions to the Season 2 cast included Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks, and Timothy Olyphant. The show is eyeing to premier around late 2021 or 2022 on the online streaming platform.

Earlier, in one of the interviews with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal admitted that the major issue he has on the Star Wars series is finding a way to act even though his entire face is covered with the iconic helmet. He said that the “biggest challenge in playing Mando” in season two is still obvious which is how he can in subtle ways. This could be done through vocal intonation or physical stillness/posture, large movements, small movements, dramatically conveying a scene, and keeping the character compelling.

Image: Instagram/@pascalispunk