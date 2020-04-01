Piers Morgan Reveals His Son Has Mild Coronavirus Symptoms But He Doesn't Have It

English broadcaster, journalist, writer, and television personality Piers Morgan has recently made a shocking revelation. He revealed on his show that his youngest son, Albert has shown some mild Coronavirus symptoms. Piers Morgan shocked his co-host on his show, Susanna Reid, with this admission.

He was talking to a journalist and Coronavirus patient about his Coronavirus symptoms. Piers Morgan said that one of his sons had the symptoms of Coronavirus in a milder way. He also said that he lost his smell and still has not gotten it back. He also referred to this as a weird thing. After hearing this, the co-host Susanna Reid was shocked. Piers then confirmed that he was talking about his youngest son. Piers Morgan went on to say that most people are associating the lack of taste and smell to the Coronavirus. He also said that it is a very unnerving thing.

Piers Morgan then clarified about his contact with his son as the deadly virus is highly contagious. He said that he has not seen his son for three weeks and his son was at his mother’s place before being presented with symptoms. Piers Morgan has three sons with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe. Stanley, 26, Spencer, 22, and Albert, 19.

Piers Morgan then also went on to clarify that he does not have the Coronavirus symptoms after he started coughing on live TV. Talking about that he further said that some people who are sitting at home must be thinking that he definitely has Coronavirus. He clarified that it is not like he has the virus and it is normal to cough on live TV. He also said that it will worry people. Piers Morgan has not seen any of his sons since Boris Johnson imposed a UK lockdown.

