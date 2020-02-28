Pixar's Latest Animated Urban Fantasy Onward Set To Release In March; Know More

Pixar is gearing up for the release of its next film titled Onward. The animated movie features Marvel stars, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as voices for the lead characters. The two characters are brothers who are on a quest together.

Also Read | Highest Grossing Pixar Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Pixar’s Onward Plot

The movie is set in a fantasy world and follows the story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot. The brothers struggle with a magical spell to ring back their father for 24 hours on Ian’s 16th birthday. The brothers manage to get back only their father’s legs and they are on the quest to restore the rest of his body. There are many fantasy characters and features in the film, like a fire breathing monster, unicorns that act like raccoons, mushroom-shaped houses and dragons who are house pets. Pixar had released new character posters of the movie recently.

Also Read | Disney And Pixar Food Movies That Will Entice You To Gorge On Right Away

Pixar’s Onward cast and crew

The movie features the Avengers universe stars as the lead voice artists. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is voicing their mother’s character. The director of the movie Dan Scanlon had said in an interview with an entertainment portal that the character traits of these two brothers are the exact opposite. Tom Holland had earlier said in a media interaction that the best part about doing the film is he is getting to do it with his buddy, Chris Pratt. Pixar had earlier also announced that Ali Wong, Lena Waithe and Mel Rodriguez will be joining the cast, possibly voicing the characters of police officers.

Also Read | Pixar President Jim Morris: 'I Grew Up Watching Satyajit Ray's Films'

Pixar’s Onward music

Mychael and Jeff Danna have composed the music of the film. The studio announced that they will release the soundtrack on February 28, 2020, a week before the movie hits the screens. The song that will be released is titled Carried Me With You. It is being performed by Brandi Carlile. According to a media report, the background score is recorded by a 92-piece orchestra and features folk guitars.

Also Read | 'Pixar Has Outdone Themselves': Netizens Can't Keep Calm As The Brand New Trailer Of 'Toy Story 4' Unveils

Pixar’s Onward release date

Pixar’s Onward is expected to hit the big screen on March 6, 2020. The trailer of the movie is already setting the excitement level high among its fans. Here is the trailer of Pixar’s Onward.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.