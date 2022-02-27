'Playful Kiss' Actor Kim Hyun Joong Confirms Marriage; Skips Ceremony Due To COVID-19

Actor Kim Hyun Joong, who is known for his role in the popular series Boys Over Flowers, is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend. The couple confirmed their marriage days after reports suggesting that the actor is planning to get married soon. After talking about his upcoming wedding at his Gift concert, the actor officially made the announcement via his company Henecia Music.

Moreover, the 35-year-old actor has also decided to skip the wedding reception owing to the growing cases of COVID-19. Read on to know more.

Kim Hyun Joong to tie the knot

As per a report from Soompi, Henecia Music released a statement announcing the Playful Kiss actor's marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend. The announcement came after the actor, who is often referred to as 'first crush' due to his massive popularity in the 2010s era, talked about finding the one he wants to spend his entire life with at his concert. The statement began, ''Today, our artist Kim Hyun Joong announced his marriage at his concert.''

The statement also addressed the couple deciding against a ceremony as well as revealing the identity of Kim Hyun Joong's girlfriend by stating, ''Due to the difficulties of the current situation [COVID-19], the couple has decided against holding a ceremony. Since his future spouse is not a celebrity, we have been cautious in releasing the news, so we ask for people’s understanding and also that people refrain from excessive speculation.''

As per Soompi, the actor and singer talked about his relationship at his Gift concert as he said, ''I’m not sure how to say this. I have decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has stayed by my side through my most difficult and exhausting time.”

Fans congratulate Kim Hyun Joong

Fans were quick to congratulate the Playful Kiss actor as one fan wrote, ''Congratulations!! My first ever kdrama crush. Luv him since Boys Over Flower,'' while another wrote, ''This makes me tear up, congratulations he's my first love in K-drama, wishing all the best thing in life for him and his partner'' Netizens sent love and blessings to the couple via social media.

Image: Instagram/@hyunjoong860606