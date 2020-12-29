Pokemon Director Reveals An Important Clue That Points To Ash's Father

Pokemon creators, ever since the beginning of the series, had been successful at keeping the identity of Ash Ketchum's father in the dark. But now, the makers of Pokemon: Coco, the latest film that has served as a continuation to Ash's story of becoming the ultimate Pokemon Master, have given the fans of the franchise a clue into the identity of Ash's elusive father. The makers of the film managed to give a clue regarding Ash's father by revealing the advice that he once gave his son during his formative years.

Also Read: Pokemon Go Vanilluxe: Check Out Stats Of This Ice-type Pokemon Here

The clue that points to Ash's father

As per an article on ComicBook.com, Ash Ketchum, at some point in the movie, faces a set of events that leaves him demotivated. It is at that point when he recalls a handful of wise words that his father had doled out much before the beginning of his journey that spawned a film franchise. That advice, as per the very same article on ComicBook.com, was something on the lines of the map to one's goal being inside oneself, and giving up will only assure the unrealisation of those goals and dreams. As per the very same article on ComicBook.com, the main protagonist has figured out who his father is.

Also Read: Pokemon Go Shiny Delibird: Winter Event Of 2020 Finally Here With Shiny Delibird

A section of the article read that the director of the twenty-third Pokemon movie, Tetsuo Yajima, had confirmed that Ash's elusive father will tie into the movie. But, as one has come to expect from anyone who is attached to Pokemon Projects, details that pertained to the yet-to-be-named character were given out in a scarce quantity.

About Pokemon: Coco

Also Read: Pokemon Go Machop Community Day: Here's More About Payback Move And Best Moveset

Pokemon: Coco is the twenty-third film in the Pokemon Universe. The Japanese film got its theatrical debut in its homeland on Christmas Day. As per MyAnimeList, Pokemon: Coco tells the story of Coco, a boy who was raised by Pokemon and also considers himself as one, treating the Mythical Pokemon, Zarude as his father. The film focuses on the theme of a human being raised by a supernatural creature, which is a departure from the primary theme of the previous films. The films that preceeded Pokemon: Coco focussed on the theme of the relationship between a human and a supernatural creature/entity.

Also Read: Pokemon Go Shiny Snorunt: Is Shiny Snorunt In Pokemon Go? Know The Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.