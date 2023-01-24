Polo Polo, Mexican Comedian And Con Gana's Host, Dies At 78

Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, the Mexican comedian, died at 78. The comedy legend famously performed under the name of ‘Polo Polo’. The comedian's son Paul García confirmed the news of the comedian’s passing. He revealed to Ventaneando that his father’s demise happened around 5:15 am, local México City time.

His son added that Polo Polo had been suffering from vascular dementia, and died after having multiple strokes. Paul further added that Polo Polo had shared his wish to not be taken to a medical facility, and wanted to pass away with his family watching over him.

“He had been with family, my sister had been taking care of him,” said Polo Polo’s son. He added, “We fulfilled his last wishes, he didn’t want to be checked into an institution, he wanted us [family] to take care of him and my sister did a great job.”

Paul García described his father as “pleasant” and someone who “didn’t use a lot of bad words.” He added that he performed clean comedy during his shows and that he liked to read and play music.

More about the life of Polo Polo

Polo Polo started off as an entrepreneur who sold shoes. His son told the outlet that the way he found ways to connect with the audience was to talk to his employees and understand what elicited a reaction from them.

The Mexican comedian was born León, Guanajuato in 1944. He’s regarded as the “father” of stand-comedy, being one of the first people to kindle up the scene in Mexico. Polo Polo was eventually discovered for his talent back in the 1960s, as he used to perform at Keops Nightclub.

Polo Polo reached a new height of popularity in the 80s as he started being featured in films and TV shows. The comedian performed a tour in the U.S. as well, with Los Angeles and Las Vegas being his mainstays.

Eventually, Polo Polo started off as the host of his own show called ‘Con Ganas’, which promoted new talent and gave them a platform to perform their stand-up routines. Other TV credits for the star are ‘Televisa’s ¿Qué Nos Pasa?’, ‘Cuento de Navidad’, and ‘La Escuelita VIP’.

Polo Polo’s last featurette in a film was in 2009, as he appeared in ‘Crónicas Chilangas’.