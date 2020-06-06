Prince William Secretly Counselling On Mental Health Helpline Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

People in the United Kingdom contacting the Shout 85258 text service for mental health support couldn't have imagined that Prince William to be their counsellor on the call. The ‘little secret’ was revealed by Prince William himself on a recent video call with volunteers, alongside Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

In the video posted by the official Twitter handle of Kensington Palace, Prince William says, “I’m actually on the platform volunteering” and Kate Middleton gave out her applause beside him.

Prince William interacted with volunteers from Conscious Youth based in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, and Machynlleth Community Corona Response in Powys, Wales, to mark National Volunteers Week.

He is heard saying in the video, “It’s National Volunteering Week. I want to say a big thank you from both of us. These small acts of kindness go such a long way. You’re a lifeline to them.”

Kate Middleton also motivated the volunteers, “You guys are out there volunteering in your own ways. Everyone’s got something to give back,” The Duchess of Cambridge is also heard saying, “You’re giving so much back, not only to the young people but to your own community as a whole.”

To all the incredible volunteers across the UK this #VolunteersWeek: Thank you.@GiveUsAShout | @Cyouthcic pic.twitter.com/2QavveKkF0 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked #VolunteersWeek by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities.https://t.co/yjlEVBi9K4 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge is among the 2000 volunteers on the platform and has been trained to empathise with the problems of the individuals and offer them help.

The Shout platform was launched by Cambridges’ Royal Foundation in May 2019. As per reports, more than 330,000 such counselling conversations have taken place on the platform since its launch.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has also been involved with a similar initiative, interacting with those isolating and facing issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic on “check in and chat” calls via the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS volunteer responders scheme.

