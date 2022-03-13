PTD Seoul Concert: BTS' Jungkook Struggles With Wardrobe Mishap While Singing 'Fake Love'

South Korean boyband BTS returned to the stage for their live performance at the PTD Seoul concert (Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert). BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook even expressed their excitement to be back on stage after over 2.5 years. The members performed on some of their hit tracks including DNA, Fake Love, Life Goes On, Dynamite, Outro: Wings, Blue and Gray, and Permission to Dance.

Jungkook struggles as his button pops up during the PTD Seoul Concert

A video is doing rounds on the micro-blogging site, Twitter which shows BTS member Jungkook struggling with a little wardrobe mishap while performing 'Fake Love' with his fellow members on stage. The boys are dressed in their black ensembles, while Jungkook opted for a blazer with a pair of black pants.

jungkook buttoning the same button thrice during fake love pic.twitter.com/v9kctrbIUB — random jk things (@randomjungkook) March 13, 2022

During the concert, the blazer popped mid-way of the Fake Love performance which shocked the ARMY as they gave reactions to the same. Jungkook struggled to fix the button but it refused to comply with him. Despite this, Jungkook focused on his choreography fighting to keep the blazer in place until the end of the performance.

ARMY panics as Jungkook's blazer popped mid-way

ARMY took to their Twitter handle and dropped several videos on the same. One wrote, "Jungkook the cutest bean who was fighting a button for his life an hour prior to this #JK #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_D3". Another one tweeted, "I love Jungkook so much for always giving it his all during fake love, even at the expense of a button coming loose #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_day3 #BTSARMY BTS BTS BTS". A user wrote, "nothing funnier than seeing Jungkook trying to button his shirt back on stage like HE’S JUST AS PANICKED AS WE ARE LMFAOO".

jungkook the cutest bean who was fighting a button for his life an hour prior to this #JK #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_D3 pic.twitter.com/mSJFBJb7QT — 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐠 (@confusedblink1) March 13, 2022

I love Jungkook so much for always giving it his all during fake love, even at the expense of a button coming loose#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_day3 #BTSARMY BTS BTS BTSpic.twitter.com/mwTaXrwi7n — Rach⁷ (@butterjungkooky) March 13, 2022

nothing funnier than seeing jungkook trying to button his shirt back on stage like HE’S JUST AS PANICKED AS WE ARE LMFAOO — joons uparupa (@420JOON) March 13, 2022

Stating that Jungkook is panicking to button up, ARMY said, "Jungkook panicking to button up and we are panicking if it gets fully exposed trying to button up Both side panic attacks".

BYS has wrapped up their final date of the PTD Seoul Concert on March 13, 2022. Recently, BTS member, J-Hope also got emotional as he admitted that for 2.5 years, he was not even sure when it was going to end. He said that he was missing and waiting for his ARMY.

Image: Twitter/@perfectboykoo