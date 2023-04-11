Ravi Quits VIXX After Military Evasion Controversy, Pens An Apology Letter

K-Pop idol Ravi made headlines after he tried to evade his mandatory military service by pretending to have epilepsy. The first trial of the case took place at the Seoul Southern District Court on April 11. After being charged with violating the Military Service Act, the singer quit the K-pop boy band VIXX.

The prosecutors have asked the Seoul court to send Ravi to prison for two years. The K-Pop idol took to social media and penned a long note. He apologised for making "wrong decisions."

He wrote, "First of all, I would like to apologize to everyone who has suffered and been hurt due to my mistake. In the past, I received a social service judgement due to an existing illness and was postponing my service. However, I reached a point where it was difficult to postpone my service any longer. At that time, I was the only artist generating income for the company, and I was facing the burden of the breach of contract due to the delay in fulfilling the contracts signed before COVID-19."

"It was an urgent time to postpone my service. In my desperation, I made a foolish decision, and after resolving the concerns about the company and the contract, I applied for social service and have been fulfilling my military duty since October of last year."

Ravi apologises to Epileptic patients

In his long note, Ravi also apologised to the epileptic patients and wrote, "I would like to sincerely apologize to all the epilepsy patients and their families who may have been hurt by my irrational behavior and my actions, and to all military service personnel who are sincerely fulfilling their duties even at this moment. I am also deeply sorry to all the fans who have supported me as a singer and as a person beyond that for a long time and to whom the time we spent together seems now meaningless and falling apart."

"I wanted to be a proud presence, but I am now ashamed to show this embarrassing side of me. Compared to the precious hearts that all of you have sincerely given me over the years, I feel like I was a completely inadequate person," he added.

Ravi quits VIXX

Furthermore, Ravi also announced his decision to quit the K-pop boy band VIXX. "Lastly, I have decided to leave the team so that the other members of VIXX will not suffer any further due to my mistake. I am sincerely grateful to all the members who have been with me for 11 long years, and I feel deeply sorry beyond words. I earnestly hope that there will be no further harm to the valuable efforts of the members."

"I still feel like I am a person with a lot of inadequacies and things to learn. I believe that I should take all the criticism that is given to me as my responsibility. If you scold me a lot, I will feel more deeply and learn. I know that my humble words of apology do not make up for my mistake. I will continue to remember this moment and strive to become a better person. I sincerely apologize," he concluded.

About Ravi's Military evasion controversy

Former VIXX member Ravi has been accused of conspiring with his agency's representative and a military service broker to pretend that he was an epileptic patient. They also submitted false reports. The singer was indicted without detention on charges of "attempting to be exempted from mandatory military service by submitting false medical diagnosis to the Military Manpower Administration." Reportedly, Ravi, who was enlisted as a social worker last year, acted to faint and submitted the report to MMA.