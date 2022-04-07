Real-life Partners Shin Min-a & Kim Won Bin Are Not Couple In 'Our Blues'; Here's Why

Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Won Bin are set to appear in the same K-drama titled Our Blues. Although the fans are excited to see the real-life partners share the screen, they will not be seeing them romancing each other in the upcoming drama. The duo reportedly started dating in 2015 and has been together since then.

Over the years, the duo has managed to remain low-key about their relationship as they would not talk about their respective partner in public. As the release date of the drama is inching closer, Shin Min-a and Kim Won Bin along with the entire cast of Our Blues attended the press conference where the writer of the drama revealed why the real-life couple was not cast as romantic partners.

Why are Shin Min-a and Kim Won Bin not romantic partners in Our Blues?

As per a report from All Kpop, the writer of Our Blues, Noh Hee Kyung revealed talked about roping in real-life couples Shin Min-a and Kim Won Bin in the same drama. She revealed that she had a 'feeling' that she would fail to convince them to appear in the same drama if, they were romantically involved on screen. So, Hee Kyung approached them by pitching a different romantic storyline to both of them to which the duo agreed.

She further added, ''I felt that they chose to do this project because they were professionals. I wasn't worried about it. They were also very cool about it"

On the other hand, actor Kim Won Bin, who will be making his comeback to K-dramas after four years post recovery from cancer, candidly talked about how 'nervous' he was to be working with his senior actors in the drama. Apart from the duo, Our Blues also features notable actors like Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and more. As reported by PTI, he stated,

''I'm nervous. It's been quite some time. So I am very nervous. I did appear on a scripted variety show and some commercials. But I'm so happy and thankful that I'm able to appear in a drama series and to meet you all''. Our Blues will stream on Netflix from April 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@illusomina/____kimwoobin