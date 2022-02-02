'Record Of Youth' Star Park Bo Gum Gets Barber License In South Korea's Military

South Korean star Park Bo Gum has reportedly passed his barber license exam! According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the actor, who enlisted in the military on August 31, 2020, is currently serving in the navy. On Wednesday, an official from the navy announced that in December 2020, Park Bo Gum passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled technician (barber).

'Record of Youth' star Park Bo Gum becomes a skilled technician (barber)

The report suggests while serving as a naval sergeant at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province, the actor took an examination to be a barber at the Naval Education & Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. The actor has always been interested in being a skilled technician, and he invested his personal time into preparing for the test.

A source from the military explained to Soompi that the military 'encourages soldiers to obtain certificates that can be used for self-development or after discharging from the military'. The source added that they are preparing systems and conditions for this. According to the source, in addition to Sergeant Park, many soldiers are also obtaining certificates in the military.

The official date of Park Bo Gum's discharge is April 30, 2022. However, like other soldiers, Park has not used up all his vacation days due to the rapid rise in ongoing COVID-19 cases, so he is expected to be discharged from the military service during his vacation next month.

Park Bo Gum on the work front

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Park Bo Gum created quite the buzz with his performance as Sa Hye Joon in Record of Youth. The K-drama also starred Park So Dam and Byun Woo Seok in the lead roles. The role that made the actor’s career was of Choi Taek in the hit drama Reply 1988, where he essayed the role of a genius. Some other works that he is renowned for are Hello Monster, Naeil’s Cantabile, Wonderful Days, Wonderful Mama, Hero among others. He has also appeared in numerous films like Coin Locker Girl, Roaring Currents, A Hard Day 2014, Runway Cop, Blind Min.