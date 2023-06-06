Red Velvet Members Irene, Seulgi Denied Entry At Beyonce's Concert In London

Red Velvet members Seulgi and Irene were reportedly denied entry into Beyonce's concert in London. The artists of the K-pop girl band had earlier embarked on a tour and captivated the audience with their performances in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris, among others. As their final destination London coincided with Beyonce's concert, they decided to take a little detour at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Seulgi had earlier expressed her admiration towards Beyonce and her songs. Excited, she even announced on DearU Bubble (A private messenger service where idols interact with fans) that she had bought some tickets to the global icon's concert. Later, both the K-Pop idols were even spotted by their fans at the concert.

In the photo that surfaced online, the duo appeared in a distressed situation as the security guard was checking their tickets. It was later disclosed that the two Red Velvet members were denied entry. Seulgi took to the DearU Bubble app to share her unfortunate story.

She revealed that they had scanned their tickets for the concert but the staff members who accompanied them faced some issues with their tickets. To help the staff, Irene and Seulgi went to the booth to seek help to be able to re-enter the stadium. However, the security guards denied them access as their tickets were already scanned. The K-pop stars had no idea that they would not be allowed to enter again after getting their tickets scanned.

(Red Velvet members denied entry at Beyonce concert. | Image: @boywithlub/Twitter)

When did the Red Velvet band form?

(Red Velvet members posing before their concert. | Image: Red Velvet/Instagram)

Red Velvet (managed by SM Entertainment) made its debut back in 2014. The five members of this group comprise Wendy, Irene, Joy, Yeri, and Seulgi. Seulgi was the first member of the band and she joined SM as a trainee in 2007. The rest started joining after 2009.