Reel To Real: K-drama Couples Who Ended Up Dating Each Other

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin of Crash Landing on You to Lim Ji-Yeon and Lee Do-hyun of The Glory, know popular K-drama couples who dated in real life.

Lim Ji-Yeon And Lee Do-hyun
1/5
@limjjy2/Instagram

Lim Ji-Yeon & Lee Do-hyun met on the sets of The Glory and have a five-year age gap. Reportedly, they found love in each other while attending a workshop together and are now in a relationship.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
2/5
Netflix

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin fell in love on the sets of Crash Landing on You. However, they first met during the shooting of The Negotiation. They married last year and are now parents to a baby boy.

Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol
3/5
tvN

Although Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol's characters didn't end up together in the Korean drama Reply 1988, the couple announced their romance in 2017 and are still dating. 

Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye
4/5
@ssinz7/Instagram

Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye met while filming The King of Dramas in 2012. The couple made their relationship public in 2018 and got married last year. 

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young 
5/5
@justin_jisung/Instagram

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young became friends on the set of 2004 K-drama Save the Last Dance for Me and announced their relationship in 2007. The couple tied the knot in 2013. 

