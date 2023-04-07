Reel To Real: K-drama Couples Who Ended Up Dating Each Other

Quick links:
Lim Ji-Yeon & Lee Do-hyun met on the sets of The Glory and have a five-year age gap. Reportedly, they found love in each other while attending a workshop together and are now in a relationship.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin fell in love on the sets of Crash Landing on You. However, they first met during the shooting of The Negotiation. They married last year and are now parents to a baby boy.
Although Lee Hye-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol's characters didn't end up together in the Korean drama Reply 1988, the couple announced their romance in 2017 and are still dating.
Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye met while filming The King of Dramas in 2012. The couple made their relationship public in 2018 and got married last year.