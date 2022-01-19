'Reply 1988' Fame Choi Sung Won Confirms Returning To Work After Fighting Cancer

South Korean actor Choi Sung Won is all set to resume his work after being treated for leukemia. According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, Choi Sung Won was diagnosed with acute leukemia in the month of May 2016 and was declared cancer-free in December of the same year. The actor returned to acting in 2017, however, he had to undergo treatment for leukemia again in November 2020.

Reply 1988 fame Choi Sung Won to resume work

On Tuesday, the actor's agency Wide S Company confirmed the joyful news in an official statement. As per Soompi, the agency confirmed, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with Choi Sung Won. It is true that he will be appearing in the MBC drama, ‘From Now On, Showtime!’. He is currently at the stage where he is slowly resuming activities while being cautious of his health and recovery."

Choi Sung Won rose to fame with Reply 1988 where he was seen as Deok Sun's younger brother No Eul. He was diagnosed with acute leukemia while filming for the K-drama, Witch's Bogam in 2016. He made his acting debut in the musical drama, Oh While You Were Sleeping in the year 2010. The list of popular Choi Sung Won shows includes Chocolate, and Psychopath Diary. He has been active in all fields and has performed on the stage of the musical Charm.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, From No On, Showtime is a forthcoming fantasy romantic-comedy drama from MBC. The plot focuses on a popular magician who can summon ghosts and a passionate police constable with supernatural powers. Along with Choi Sung Won, the drama also stars Park Hae Jin, Jin Ki Joo, Jung Joon Ho, and more. The show is slated for release in the month of March this year.

Park Hae Jin will be playing Cha Cha Woong, one of the popular magicians. He has a handsome appearance, however, often making biting remarks. Cha Woong isn't afraid of ghosts and he tells them what to do. He later gets involved with a female police officer, played by Jin Ki Joo. The duo then tries to solve cases together with the help of the ghosts.

