Rits Badiani Loves Travelling And These Pictures Are Proof

Rits Badiani's photos in several scenic locations are proof that the TikTok star loves to travel. Here are some of her best travel photos.

Rits Badiani

Rits Badiani is one of the most popular faces in TikTok. She marked her Bollywood debut in the flick titled Airlift, featuring Akshay Kumar. Badiani also has been a part of the south Indian film industry as she made her appearance in 10 Kalpanakal. Rits Badiani has even been a part of other projects including music video, Kyun. Most of her music videos are in collaboration with another popular TikTok star, Manul Khattar. The TikTok star loves travelling and her Instagram is proof of the same.

Tiktok star Rits Badiani's best travel photos

Rits Badiani loves to capture some scenic backgrounds of the locations she travels to. The TikTok star poses on the street in Poland. She can be seen donning a black dress and an adorable black round hat. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rits Badiani (Ritika) (@rits_badiani) on

Rits Badiani can be seen having a blast in Dubai. She has posed behind some towers and fans loved watching her pose along the scenic location. Here is the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rits Badiani (Ritika) (@rits_badiani) on

Here are a few more pictures of Rits Badiani from her trip to Dubai. She can be seen posing in several locations. From the aquarium and beach to simply hanging along a park bench, she has got it all covered.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rits Badiani (Ritika) (@rits_badiani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rits Badiani (Ritika) (@rits_badiani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rits Badiani (Ritika) (@rits_badiani) on

Rits Badiani cam be seen posing along some plantations. She loves to capture the aesthetics of locations she travels to. Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rits Badiani (Ritika) (@rits_badiani) on

