Royal Family Tailor Reveals 'nerve-racking' Details On Meghan & Kate's Wedding Dress Tiff

After Prince Harry's explosive memoir opened at a record sales pace, thanks to his shocking claims about the royal family and his latest Netflix documentary, more inside stories about the royals continue to come out. This time, it’s not the Duke or Duchess of Sussex but a royal tailor who has broken his silence on the much-talked-about argument between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton four years ago right before Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding.

In the couple’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that when Kate Middleton claimed that she cried after their fight about the ‘flower girl dress’ (of Princess Charlotte), it was actually the ‘reverse’ that happened and instead she was one who cried after their altercation.

However, the details of their feud and the reason behind it were left vague. News outlet Daily Mail reached out to the royal tailor to provide clarification on the drama. Ajay Mirpuri, who was named by Prince Harry in his book 'Spare', while addressing the row between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has now spoken out on what exactly happened between the two.

'It's nerve-wracking': Royal tailor reveals what actually happened between Meghan and Kate

According to the report by Daily Mail, the royal tailor revealed that six dresses were made for the young bridesmaids for the occasion and there were issues with them for which three other staffers and he had to rework on the dresses.

"If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting – it's nerve-wracking," Ajay Mirpuri said.

"I feel for them all, because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that's what they were. All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I'm a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family. We just got our heads down and said, 'Now we're here, we've got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well,'" he added.

The royal tailor further said, "Had this book not come out, no one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved the day, and good luck to them. I won't say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this [the row] is what's spoken about the most – it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous."

In his tell-all memoir, Prince Harry expressed that it was Meghan who was left in tears after Kate went back and forth with the fitting and rework of the dresses ahead of the wedding. Later the next day, Kate had come by the next day with flowers and a card to apologise.

