To fiercely protest Russian President Vladimir Putin's special military operation in Eastern Ukraine, prominent personalities and big shot enterprises from across the world have adopted retaliatory actions from their front. From suspending services in Russia to taking to the streets to voice their opposition, over the month, Putin has faced a chorus of dissent from his citizens.

In the latest development concerning the ongoing war, popular Russian actor Chulpan Khamatova who featured in films like Zuleikha Opens Her Eyes, Good Bye Lenin! and many more have decided to go into exile to protest Putin's extreme regiment in Ukraine. Earlier, the actor had posted a lengthy message addressed to Russian President Putin on her official Instagram to point out the devastating consequences of the war.

Russian actress goes into exile amid Russia-Ukraine war

As per a report from Deadline, actor Chulpan Khamatova spoke about her decision in depth in an interview posted on YouTube earlier this week. She revealed in the interview, translated by RadioFreeEurope, that she travelled to Riga with her daughters for vacation and took the decision to stay there in wake of the invasion in Russia. She candidly talked about how she would have to apologize for not supporting Putin's regiment to return to her country.

Khamatova stated, ''I thought at the start that I would just wait. Then I signed the petition against the war. And then it was made clear to me it would be undesirable for me to go back,'' she continued, ''I know I am not a traitor. I love my motherland very much.” The actor also believed that if she has to return to Russia, she would have to deny that the war is taking place.

As mentioned above, the actor had earlier spoken out against the war in a letter to her president where she began with, ''Mr. President, We oppose the military actions that our country is carrying out on the territory of Ukraine. All our work is a struggle for human dignity, saving lives. War is incompatible neither with life, nor with dignity, nor with the basic principles of humanity. War is a humanitarian catastrophe that multiplies pain and suffering. Its consequences nullify our long-term efforts.'' Read her post below.

Image: Instagram/@chulpanofficial