Russian Film Industry Breaks Silence On Boycott Amid Conflict In Ukraine; 'It's Harmful'

It's the eighth day of the Russia-Ukraine war with Russian troops escalating attacks on residential buildings including an air strike on a police headquarters building in Ukraine's Kharkiv city. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has claimed that 9,000 Russian personnel were killed so far, stating that Russia had 'sneaky plans'. Amidst the war, the Russian film fraternity is being criticised internationally as it has been boycotted to a large extent. Responding to the same, the Russian film fraternity has termed it as harmful.

Russian Film Industry on boycott amid the war in Ukraine

In a conversation with Variety, a veteran Russian producer Vasilyev stated that the need for Europe to make a clear anti-war statement is understandable and necessary. He further added that banning all Russians from major cultural events is not only unhelpful — it’s harmful. The veteran Russian producer continued, "Hundreds and thousands of Russian culture workers have openly disagreed with the government's decision to start a war: They condemn its actions, go to protests, support Ukraine, risk being sentenced for treason. Almost all of them didn’t vote for Putin."

'Situation is terrifying in Ukraine': Russian Producer

The veteran Russian producer added, "By banning these people from international events, Europe is silencing the Russian protest voice, isolating people who want to stop the war together with people who want to escalate it." He said, "The situation is terrifying in Ukraine, the outcome of the whole situation is a nightmare."

The Russian producer even expressed sadness over President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine because of which the Russian film industry is becoming "collateral damage" of Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. The producer stated, "Everything I have dreamed of for the last 15 years has now been cancelled…We’re just holding on and trying to figure out the next steps."

Warner Bros., Walt Disney Co., and Sony Pictures had announced on February 28 that their films will be "paused" in Russia, following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Warner Bros. has halted the release of 'The Batman' in Russia, just days before the movie was set to open in theatres there. The Ukrainian Film Academy called for a global boycott of the Russian film industry on Saturday. After several boycotts, Cannes Film Festival also announced the same against Russia by stating that they will not welcome Russian delegations in May.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative