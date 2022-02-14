Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi, who took on the role of Ali in the hit Netflix show was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In a Drama Series. The actor took to his Instagram account after the news made headlines and mentioned he felt 'honoured, humbled and blessed'. He also congratulated the other nominees for the SAG Award 2022 as his fans sent him their best wishes.

The much-loved actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In a Drama Series for his role as Ali in Squid Game. He mentioned this award means the world to him as he takes 'immense pride' in the honour he has received. He also credited his 'dream team' in Squid Game and mentioned they gave him an 'unforgettable' experience on set. Calling it 'One of the prestigious award shows' he mentioned dreams do come true.

The SAG Awards are scheduled to take place on February 27. Tripathi expressed his gratitude about his nomination and wrote, "I feel honoured, humbled, blessed and great to be nominated in the Screen Actor’s Guild awards 2021 in an ensemble cast of SquidGame for an outstanding performance in drama series. As an actor to be nominated in screen actor’s guild awards means the world to me alongside with my dream team of SquidGame who made my each moment on the set unforgettable,"

'I take immense pride in saying that I am also a SAG award nominee'

Tripathi said the greats of the Korean film and drama industry whom he sees on screen and learn from to this day gave him support to perform with joy in Squid Game. "(They) treated me as family all the way from the word go. As an Indian actor working in Korea and getting the recognition and appreciation in one of the prestigious award shows (SAG awards) in the world for actors says it all that “dreams do come true”," the actor said.

"I take immense pride in saying that I am also a SAG award nominee for the outstanding performance in the ensemble cast of drama series Squid Game. And I am looking forward to seeing all my favourite actors with eagerness who all are nominated in sag awards 202. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all the nominees in SAG awards 2021 from the bottom of my heart. This recognition and appreciation is the result of the hard work of each and every member of cast and crew of 'Squid Game' who held their hands together and work shoulder to shoulder to bring out the best story of the people for the people," he added.

The popular survival game show film, Squid Game, recently became the first non-English show to bag a nomination for the Producers Guild of America Award. It has been nominated under the Best Episodic Drama category and has fans rooting for it. Apart from Tripathi, the hit show also starred HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Lee Yoo-Mi, Gong Yoo and many others in pivotal roles.

