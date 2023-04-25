Saint Von Colucci, Canadian Actor, Dies After Undergoing Surgeries To Look Like BTS Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci passed away at the age of 22 in South Korea. The actor had willingly undergone 12 surgeries in the past year in a consecrated effort to look like BTS K-pop idol Jimin. Saint Von Colucci had moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to make it big in the music industry.

Colucci's cause of death

Reportedly, he actor had willingly put himself through 12 extensive surgeries over the course of the past year, reportedly spending as much as $220,000. His goal was to match Korean beauty standards for men. More specifically, he wanted to look like Jimin from BTS. His last surgery took place on April 22 to remove jaw implants that had been put in from a previous surgery last year in November. The surgery allegedly left him with an infection for which he had to be intubated. Colucci passed away a few hours after being intubated. Colucci's list of surgeries included a nose job, a facelift, an eyebrow lift, an eye lift, and a lip reduction.

Official statemnet by Colucci's publicist

Colucci's publicist Eric Blake released a statement about the actors death. He revealed how the actor actually hated his orginal genes and appearance. He particularly disliked his square jaw and chin and aspired to have a v-shaped jaw, much like the Asian beauty standard for men. Blake also revealed that the actor had allegedly also faced discrimination in South Korea, due to his outright western looks.

Colucci had just began his career having filmed for show Pretty Lies. He was being sponsored by a firm for his housing, transportation and living. He had also signed a 7-year contract with publicist Eric Blake. Blake recalled how he was looking forward to working hard. Saint Von Colucci passed away at the young age of 22.