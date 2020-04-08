‘Schitt's Creek’ Cast Watches Series Finale Together Via Zoom, Share Heartfelt Moments

Schitt's Creek, the celebrated Canadian sitcom bid a farewell to its viewers with series finale episode which aired on April 7, 2020. The cast of the show spent their night watching the finale together via a Zoom video call. The cast including Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, Dan Levy and Jennifer Robertson joined in virtually to watch the series finale.

Schitt's Creek cast watches the finale

The series finale for Schitt's Creek aired on April 7, 2020, followed by a behind-the-scenes documentary for fans to witness what happened on the sets of the beloved show. The BTS documentary was titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell. The special featured various never seen before footage from the sets of the show and interviews with various cast members of the show.

Besides this, various cast members shared heartfelt posts on their social media expressing their gratitude towards the show. Dan Levy took to his Instagram and expressed his emotions over the series getting wrapped up. The actor shared that the journey he had with the show has helped him in many ways. He also thanked the viewers of the show for caring about the characters and showering love towards Schitt's Creek.

