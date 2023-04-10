School 2013 Star Lee Jong Suk Raises Anticipation For Next Project With This Pic

School 2013 star Lee Jong Suk recently dropped a selfie on social media following weeks of hiatus from the online world. The image showed Jong Suk posing with a sweet smile on his face. Fans found it cute that he held a dandelion in his hand. Jong Suk was away from social media for sometime. With his return to Instagram, fans are hopeful that he will announce his next shooting project soon.

Is Jong Suk hinting at his upcoming project? Many of his fans rushed to the comments section and asked him for updates regarding his acting roles. While others were just glad that he was back to posting pictures on social media, and sent good wishes to the actor in the comments.

Check out his selfie below.

Lee Jong Suk’s relationship with IU

Lee Jong Suk attended the 2022 MBC Drama Awards and thanked a special someone in his life while receiving the Dasang at the award ceremony. While he didn’t initially reveal who he was thanking, he later shared that it was the singer-actress IU, and confirmed his relationship with her. The duo previously appeared together in the music show Inkigayo, where Jong Suk played the role of the MC.

After hosting the 2012 show, they continued to remain friends. Following the confirmation, many fans took note of IU attending Jong Suk’s brother’s wedding and her performance at the wedding. Jong Suk was also seen wearing a cap from IU’s Golden Hour concert, which created a buzz among the couple’s fans.

Lee Jong Suk has appeared in several K-dramas, such as Big Mouth, Pinnochio, W, Doctor Stranger, Romance Is a Bonus Book and While You Were. He's also popular for his role in School 2013. He has also appeared in films such as Decibel, The Witch: Part 2, and The Other One.