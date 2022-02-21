'School 2017': Zing Announces Release Date Of Kim Se-Jeong-starrer; Check More Details

South Korean content has surely become popular across the globe in some time. With many K-dramas being dubbed in Hindi, their different storylines, cinematography and musical scores, South Korean content has also become popular in the country. While several K-dramas, including I Am Not A Robot, Boys Over Flowers, Descendants Of The Sun, Extraordinary YOU and Boys Over Flowers, already aired on Zing, the channel is now set to bring another hit show School 2017.

School 2017 will make a perfect watch for both youngsters and adults. The show is set against the backdrop of school life and follows an interesting storyline. The show will be launched on February 21, on Zing at 2:00 pm.

Pankaj Balhara, the Chief Channel Officer-Music Cluster, ZEEL, spoke about the popularity of South Korean dramas at the launch event of the show. Balhara mentioned how the channel aims to show content that their young audience is looking forward to. Talking about the show, the Chief Channel Officer quipped it is being presented after understanding the Indian audience's taste and demand. they also look forward to adding more such content to their library.

He said, “K dramas have become immensely popular over the past few years with the Indian audience riding the crest of the Korean wave. We aim to curate shows basis our young audience preferences and want them to consume offerings that they are eagerly looking forward to. School of 2017 is one such show presented to the Indian audience having understood their tastes and demands on a platform that they simple love. With viewers already hooked to this genre, we aim to add to our content library and keep them entertained all year round.”

More about School 2017

The Korean drama School 2017 first aired in South Korea on July 17, 2017. The show's plot revolves around the story of 18-year old students, who go through several ups and downs in their lives while trying to cope with their personal problems and also deal with a corrupt system at school. They also battle discrimination in order to make a career. The show stars Kim Se-jeong, Jang Dong-yoon, Kim Jung-hyun, Han Seon-hwa and Han Joon-wan.

