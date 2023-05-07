Se7en Serenades Wife Lee Da Hae At Wedding; BIGBANG Taeyang, Gummy Turn Emotional

Lee Da Hae tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Choi Dong-wook, popularly known as Se7en on May 6. On the special occasion, the singer dedicated a musical performance to his lady love. Several photos and videos from the couple's lavish wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Se7en dedicated a song to Da Hae. He sang his popular song Come Back To Me and danced with his wife. The singer made an entry on a skateboard. He looked handsome in an all-white, formal look. He sported a white tuxedo. On the other hand, the new bride sported a blush pink dress with statement sleeves. She was seen holding a bouquet in her hands. Da Hae blushed and joined Se7en for a dance. Take a look at the video below.

MORE OF OG YG FAMILY AT SE7EN'S WEDDING! pic.twitter.com/kXfeHtLDYN — c. (@chinaamrqt) May 6, 2023

SE7EN SINGING AT HIS OWN WEDDING! pic.twitter.com/vPhpeHJsOI — c. (@chinaamrqt) May 6, 2023

Precious moments from Lee Da Hae and Se7en's wedding

Lee Da Hae and Se7en's wedding was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities including Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon, Lee Soo Hyuk, CL, Sandara Park, Minzy, Gummy, Teddy Park, Heechul, Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun among others attended the event. In one of the videos, Taeyang could be seen singing a congratulatory song for the couple. In another video, Gummy sang You are My Everything. In one of the videos, she was also seen getting emotional after seeing the couple. Take a look at the video here.

#Gummy a interprété sa chanson "You ara my everything" lors de la cérémonie de mariage de #Se7en et de #LeeDahae.pic.twitter.com/bYF5LYa9gy — HEK (@HappilyEverKpop) May 6, 2023

Lee Da Hae and Se7en's wedding

Lee Da Hae and Se7en got married after dating each other for eight years. The new bride sported a white, intricately embroidered gown with a long trail. On the other hand, Se7en wore a black tuxedo teamed with a black bow-tie. The couple was seen sharing a kiss in one of the viral photos. Take a look at the post below.

Se7en and Da Hae! This is soo beautiful 🥹💗 pic.twitter.com/vchfRlK5Sm — c. (@chinaamrqt) May 6, 2023

Lee Da Hae played prominent roles in K-dramas including Good Witch, Chuno, and IRIS 2. On the other hand, Se7en made a debut with his solo album Just Listen. He is currently a solo vocalist.