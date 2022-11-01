Seoul Halloween Stampede: South Korean Star Lee Jihan Dies At 24 In Itaewon Tragedy

South Korean singer-actor Lee Jihan was among the more than 150 people who died on Saturday in a Halloween 2022 stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. The 24-year-old K-pop singer's demise was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment through a statement on their Instagram page.

In the horrific incident more than 151 people succumbed to injuries while 82 are recovering. Thousands of people attended the Halloween party in Seoul’s Itaewon district, leading to the unfortunate incident.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon. Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, who are in deep grief due to the sudden demise of the actor.” the company said in a statement to South Korean news outlets.

"Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all. We can’t believe that we won’t be able to see the infinitely bright and innocent actor Ji-han who always smiled and greeted us anymore," the statement added.

The late 24-year-old artist rose to popularity after participating in the Korean singing competition Produce 101. He then forayed into acting with the television show Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday shared his condolences and expressed grief over the demise of people due to the Seoul stampede. He had penned his condolences on Twitter which read, "Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time."

Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2022



The incident reportedly occurred when a large group of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing that an unidentified celebrity was visiting there, Al Jazeera reported citing the local media. Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene, and many rescue officials performing CPR on people lying in poor condition on the streets. The packed Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital of Seoul took place after Covid restrictions were uplifted, the local officials said. President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a week-long national mourning period, Deadline reported.

IMAGE: LeeJihan/Twitter