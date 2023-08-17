SEVENTEEN S Coups Gets Injured In Knee, Goes On Hiatus Ahead Of Group’s October Comeback

The K-Pop group SEVENTEEN is currently preparing for their October comeback. Ahead of it, band’s leader S Coups has suffered a knee injury forcing him to go on hiatus. Their label PLEDIS Entertainment made the announcement on Thursday.

2 things you need to know

S Coups is the leader of the 13 member group SEVENTEEN.

The band debuted under PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015.

S Coups to temporarily halt activities

PLEDIS Entertainment took to Weverse to release a statement announcing S Coups’ hiatus. The agency revealed that the rapper suffered an injury in his left knee on August 10 when he was "playing a ball game" for a shoot and he was "immediately taken to the hospital."

The statement read, "We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S.Coups’s current health status and his future activities. On August 10, S.Coups sustained an injury to his left knee as he was landing while playing a ball game for content filming. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee.”

(S Coups got injured in his knee while playing a ball game | Image: PLEDIS Entertainment)

S Coups writes a letter to his fans

S Coups is now receiving medical care and will have the required operation as soon as possible. According to PLEDIS, the rapper will be unable to take part in forthcoming events and will instead be concentrating on his recuperation. They pleaded for fans’ patience at this period. Later, the same day, S. Coups also penned a letter to his fans assuring them of his health and requested them not to worry about him.

For those who don't know, Choi Seung Cheol, better known by his stage name as S.Coups, is the leader of Korean Boy Group SEVENTEEN. He has maintained his position among the original Pledis Boys ever since starting his adventure as a trainee in 2010.